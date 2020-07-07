1137 Landsdale Lane

Amenities

NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN SAGINAW! This duplex offers easy clean wood like vinyl flooring and carpet in master bedroom - full size washer and dryer utility area by kitchen -small covered patio and fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this roomy duplex! Pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required!