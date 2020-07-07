All apartments in Saginaw
1131 LANDSDALE Lane
1131 LANDSDALE Lane

1131 Landsdale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Landsdale Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to schools and highway 820. Full size washer and dryer area, nice size rooms. Includes stove and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have any available units?
1131 LANDSDALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have?
Some of 1131 LANDSDALE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 LANDSDALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1131 LANDSDALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 LANDSDALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane offers parking.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have a pool?
No, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 LANDSDALE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 LANDSDALE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

