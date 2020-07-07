All apartments in Saginaw
1117 Trinity Trail

Location

1117 Trinity Trail, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Bonus office room which could be converted into a small bedroom. Two large living rooms and split bedrooms giving plenty of privacy. Hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Trinity Trail have any available units?
1117 Trinity Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Trinity Trail have?
Some of 1117 Trinity Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Trinity Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Trinity Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Trinity Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Trinity Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Trinity Trail offers parking.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Trinity Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail have a pool?
No, 1117 Trinity Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail have accessible units?
No, 1117 Trinity Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Trinity Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Trinity Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Trinity Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

