Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1105 Iron Horse Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:42 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 Iron Horse Drive
1105 Iron Horse Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Saginaw
Location
1105 Iron Horse Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have any available units?
1105 Iron Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 1105 Iron Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Iron Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Iron Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Iron Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Iron Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Iron Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
