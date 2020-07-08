All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1064 Parkhill Avenue

1064 Parkhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Parkhill Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have any available units?
1064 Parkhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 1064 Parkhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Parkhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Parkhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Parkhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Parkhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Parkhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

