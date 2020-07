Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Wow, this is the rental you've been searching for! High Ceilings, nice tile & carpet, fresh paint, immaculate home with large backyard with storage building. Covered patio. Nice master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Must See! Eagle Mountain ISD, great Parkwest location in Saginaw near to Willow Creek Park - walking distance to tennis courts, playground and trails. Hurry! Start the New Year off right!