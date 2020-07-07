All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

1061 Westcliff Avenue

1061 Westcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Westcliff Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roomy, clean two bedroom, with a one car garage , and a Large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have any available units?
1061 Westcliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have?
Some of 1061 Westcliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Westcliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Westcliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Westcliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Westcliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Westcliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Westcliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 1061 Westcliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1061 Westcliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Westcliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Westcliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Westcliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

