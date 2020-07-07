Rent Calculator
1060 W Hills Terrace
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:06 AM
1060 W Hills Terrace
1060 West Hills Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
1060 West Hills Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated house, good sized bedrooms, quart counter top, nice color back plash, neutral colors , Huge back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have any available units?
1060 W Hills Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
What amenities does 1060 W Hills Terrace have?
Some of 1060 W Hills Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1060 W Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1060 W Hills Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 W Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1060 W Hills Terrace offers parking.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 W Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 W Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
