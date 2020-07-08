All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1024 Green Ridge Terrace

1024 Green Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Green Ridge Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have any available units?
1024 Green Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 1024 Green Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Green Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Green Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Green Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Green Ridge Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

