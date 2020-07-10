Rent Calculator
Saginaw, TX
1020 Union Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM
1020 Union Drive
1020 Union Drive
No Longer Available
1020 Union Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131
garage
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
microwave
parking
garage
This one won't last long!! Easy access to I-35 and 820, this 3 bed 2 bath is nestled on a roomy lot in a respected community within the Eagle MT Saginaw ISD.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1020 Union Drive have any available units?
1020 Union Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 1020 Union Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Union Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Union Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Union Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 1020 Union Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Union Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Union Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Union Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Union Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Union Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Union Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Union Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Union Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Union Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Union Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Union Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
