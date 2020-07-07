All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 101 Hialeah Park St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
101 Hialeah Park St
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:27 PM

101 Hialeah Park St

101 Hialeah Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Hialeah Park Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Northwest Ft Worth/ Saginaw/ Eagle Mtn
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $925

Exterior Amenities: Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, No electric bill, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 956

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Hialeah Park St have any available units?
101 Hialeah Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 101 Hialeah Park St have?
Some of 101 Hialeah Park St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Hialeah Park St currently offering any rent specials?
101 Hialeah Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Hialeah Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Hialeah Park St is pet friendly.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St offer parking?
Yes, 101 Hialeah Park St offers parking.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Hialeah Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St have a pool?
No, 101 Hialeah Park St does not have a pool.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St have accessible units?
No, 101 Hialeah Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Hialeah Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Hialeah Park St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Hialeah Park St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District