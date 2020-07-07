All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 1004 Silver Streak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1004 Silver Streak Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:46 AM

1004 Silver Streak Drive

1004 Silver Streak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1004 Silver Streak Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Highland Station section of Saginaw. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have any available units?
1004 Silver Streak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have?
Some of 1004 Silver Streak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Silver Streak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Silver Streak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Silver Streak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Silver Streak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Silver Streak Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Silver Streak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Silver Streak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Silver Streak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Silver Streak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Silver Streak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District