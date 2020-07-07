Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Highland Station section of Saginaw. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have any available units?
1004 Silver Streak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Silver Streak Drive have?
Some of 1004 Silver Streak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Silver Streak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Silver Streak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.