Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:24 AM

1000 Westgrove Drive

1000 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Westgrove Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
key fob access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage. The property comes with all kitchen appliances, new refrigerator and a beautiful pool.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
1000 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 1000 Westgrove Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Westgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Westgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Westgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Westgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Westgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Westgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Westgrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

