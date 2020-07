Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room shuffle board trash valet

Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family. Designed as a high-style oasis where comfort and convenience go hand in hand with sustainable living, the upscale apartments provide a serene retreat amid the Downtown Dallas, Plano, or Allen just minutes away. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile kitchen backsplash, hardwood-style flooring, crown molding, private patios and balconies for your relaxing pleasure. Find yourself relaxing in our sparkling resort-style swimming pool, going the extra mile in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or pampering your pets in our new pet salon. That's only the beginning, keep an eye out for even more indulging amenities to come. Located near the high-end Woodbridge championship master planned community, Woodbridge Villas offers an elevated-level living experience ...