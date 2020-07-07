All apartments in Sachse
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

7729 Glencrest Drive

7729 Glencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7729 Glencrest Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This fabulous home is located in the quiet subdivision of Woodbridge. Beautiful rock and brick exterior adorn this home filled with wood floors, ceramic tile, carpet, open kitchen and living area, with an inviting decorative stone fireplace. Cabinets line the kitchen with an island, granite countertops and a gas cooktop. Spacious bedrooms, game and media rooms complete the inside of this great home. Outside, entertainment abounds with a patio, landscaping and plenty of room to play. Make this yours today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have any available units?
7729 Glencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7729 Glencrest Drive have?
Some of 7729 Glencrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 Glencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7729 Glencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 Glencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7729 Glencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive offer parking?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7729 Glencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7729 Glencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

