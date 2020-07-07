7729 Glencrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This fabulous home is located in the quiet subdivision of Woodbridge. Beautiful rock and brick exterior adorn this home filled with wood floors, ceramic tile, carpet, open kitchen and living area, with an inviting decorative stone fireplace. Cabinets line the kitchen with an island, granite countertops and a gas cooktop. Spacious bedrooms, game and media rooms complete the inside of this great home. Outside, entertainment abounds with a patio, landscaping and plenty of room to play. Make this yours today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.