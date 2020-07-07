Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 7219 Creekstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
7219 Creekstone Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7219 Creekstone Drive
7219 Creekstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
7219 Creekstone Drive, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate move-in. Great neighboorhood. Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, stainless steel appliances, garden tub in the master. Applicant to verify schools and other information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
7219 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 7219 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 7219 Creekstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7219 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Creekstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Creekstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 Creekstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Similar Pages
Sachse 1 Bedrooms
Sachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 Bedrooms
Sachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Midlothian, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District