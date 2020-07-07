All apartments in Sachse
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:43 AM

7015 Foxglove Trail

7015 Foxglove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Foxglove Trail, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,570 sq ft, 2 story home in Sachse! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have any available units?
7015 Foxglove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7015 Foxglove Trail have?
Some of 7015 Foxglove Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Foxglove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Foxglove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Foxglove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Foxglove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail offer parking?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have a pool?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have accessible units?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Foxglove Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Foxglove Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

