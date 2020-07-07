All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 7006 Cottonwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
7006 Cottonwood Circle
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:42 PM

7006 Cottonwood Circle

7006 Cottonwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7006 Cottonwood Circle, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have any available units?
7006 Cottonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 7006 Cottonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Cottonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Cottonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle offer parking?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 Cottonwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 Cottonwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District