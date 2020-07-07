All apartments in Sachse
Sachse, TX
6705 Abilene Drive
6705 Abilene Drive

6705 Abilene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Abilene Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice brick house with open plan in convenience location, quiet community. Near shopping, restaurant, and minute from Firewheel Mall. Upgrade laminate flooring in 3 bed rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Abilene Drive have any available units?
6705 Abilene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 6705 Abilene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Abilene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Abilene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive offer parking?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive have a pool?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive have accessible units?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Abilene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6705 Abilene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6705 Abilene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

