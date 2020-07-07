All apartments in Sachse
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:26 AM

6527 Hillview Lane

6527 Hillview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6527 Hillview Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Home in Woodbridge with community park and pool. Newly updated kitchen and living. High ceilings in entry and plenty of windows giving natural light. Upstairs Balcony overlooking back yard and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 Hillview Lane have any available units?
6527 Hillview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6527 Hillview Lane have?
Some of 6527 Hillview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Hillview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Hillview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Hillview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6527 Hillview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane offer parking?
No, 6527 Hillview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Hillview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6527 Hillview Lane has a pool.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have accessible units?
No, 6527 Hillview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 Hillview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 Hillview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

