Beautiful Home in Woodbridge with community park and pool. Newly updated kitchen and living. High ceilings in entry and plenty of windows giving natural light. Upstairs Balcony overlooking back yard and golf course.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6527 Hillview Lane have any available units?
6527 Hillview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6527 Hillview Lane have?
Some of 6527 Hillview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Hillview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Hillview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.