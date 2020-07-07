Rent Calculator
Sachse, TX
/
6224 Meadowcrest Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6224 Meadowcrest Lane
6224 Meadowcrest Lane
·
No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location
6224 Meadowcrest Lane, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have any available units?
6224 Meadowcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have?
Some of 6224 Meadowcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6224 Meadowcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Meadowcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Meadowcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 Meadowcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6224 Meadowcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
