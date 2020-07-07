All apartments in Sachse
6212 Meadowcrest Lane

Location

6212 Meadowcrest Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Hand scraped gorgeous hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, modern gray color scheme, custom storage in Master closet & laundry room over $45K upgrades. Recently remodeled kitchen features modern backsplash, matte granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel double ovens. Great floor plan 4 bedrooms up, large game room. Smart technology includes Ring doorbell & Nest thermostat, tankless water heater. Enjoy the many community features including golf, community pools, clubhouse, parks & jogging trails. Built by Highland Homes, oversized garage, house water filtration system, radiant barrier. Fantastic updates in Woodbridge completed in 2018! Convenience to highway. Make this your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have any available units?
6212 Meadowcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have?
Some of 6212 Meadowcrest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Meadowcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Meadowcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Meadowcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Meadowcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Meadowcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

