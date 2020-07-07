6212 Meadowcrest Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Hand scraped gorgeous hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, modern gray color scheme, custom storage in Master closet & laundry room over $45K upgrades. Recently remodeled kitchen features modern backsplash, matte granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel double ovens. Great floor plan 4 bedrooms up, large game room. Smart technology includes Ring doorbell & Nest thermostat, tankless water heater. Enjoy the many community features including golf, community pools, clubhouse, parks & jogging trails. Built by Highland Homes, oversized garage, house water filtration system, radiant barrier. Fantastic updates in Woodbridge completed in 2018! Convenience to highway. Make this your sweet home!