6207 Crestmont Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lease includes SS Side-by-Side Refrigerator PLUS Washer-Dryer! Wonderful 1-Story Home in Woodbridge Golf Course community, minutes away from nearby Sachse Schools! Beautifully landscaped curb appeal*Large Covered Front Patio area. Spotless, Light, Bright Home Features a 3-Bedroom Split Floorplan, Formal Dining Room that could be used as a 2nd Living Area or Office-study Area*Large Living Rm w-WB Fireplace,Gas Starter*Master Suite w-Dual Sinks, Sep Shower-Garden Tub, Large Walk-In Closet. Bright Kitchen w-Skylight, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range. Fenced Grassy Private Backyard+Covered Patio! 6 Community Pools, Nature Walk-Jog Trails, Parks,Ponds! No Pets or Smokers.