All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 6207 Crestmont Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6207 Crestmont Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:10 AM

6207 Crestmont Lane

6207 Crestmont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6207 Crestmont Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lease includes SS Side-by-Side Refrigerator PLUS Washer-Dryer! Wonderful 1-Story Home in Woodbridge Golf Course community, minutes away from nearby Sachse Schools! Beautifully landscaped curb appeal*Large Covered Front Patio area. Spotless, Light, Bright Home Features a 3-Bedroom Split Floorplan, Formal Dining Room that could be used as a 2nd Living Area or Office-study Area*Large Living Rm w-WB Fireplace,Gas Starter*Master Suite w-Dual Sinks, Sep Shower-Garden Tub, Large Walk-In Closet. Bright Kitchen w-Skylight, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range. Fenced Grassy Private Backyard+Covered Patio! 6 Community Pools, Nature Walk-Jog Trails, Parks,Ponds! No Pets or Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have any available units?
6207 Crestmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6207 Crestmont Lane have?
Some of 6207 Crestmont Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Crestmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Crestmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Crestmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Crestmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Crestmont Lane offers parking.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 Crestmont Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Crestmont Lane has a pool.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 6207 Crestmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Crestmont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 Crestmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 Crestmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District