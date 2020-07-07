PROMOTION!! First 3 months renting for $1000, With remaining months at normal rate. Adorable dollhouse home with appliances! Spacious backyard with shed included for extra storage. Washer-Dryer hook-up available. Fast access to I-90.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5812 Boone Street have any available units?
5812 Boone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5812 Boone Street have?
Some of 5812 Boone Street's amenities include w/d hookup, extra storage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Boone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.