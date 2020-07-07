All apartments in Sachse
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

5812 Boone Street

5812 Boone Street · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Boone Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
PROMOTION!! First 3 months renting for $1000, With remaining months at normal rate. Adorable dollhouse home with appliances! Spacious backyard with shed included for extra storage. Washer-Dryer hook-up available. Fast access to I-90.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Boone Street have any available units?
5812 Boone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5812 Boone Street have?
Some of 5812 Boone Street's amenities include w/d hookup, extra storage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Boone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Boone Street pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Boone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 5812 Boone Street offer parking?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Boone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Boone Street have a pool?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Boone Street have accessible units?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Boone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Boone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Boone Street does not have units with air conditioning.

