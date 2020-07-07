Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 5610 Brookview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
5610 Brookview Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5610 Brookview Court
5610 Brookview Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
5610 Brookview Court, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Close to George Bush and Firewheel Mall. Both bedrooms up to 11x7 covered balcony on 2nd floor unit. Great for outdoor entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5610 Brookview Court have any available units?
5610 Brookview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 5610 Brookview Court have?
Some of 5610 Brookview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5610 Brookview Court currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Brookview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Brookview Court pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Brookview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 5610 Brookview Court offer parking?
No, 5610 Brookview Court does not offer parking.
Does 5610 Brookview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Brookview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Brookview Court have a pool?
No, 5610 Brookview Court does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Brookview Court have accessible units?
No, 5610 Brookview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Brookview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 Brookview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Brookview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Brookview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Similar Pages
Sachse 1 Bedrooms
Sachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 Bedrooms
Sachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Midlothian, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District