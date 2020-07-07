All apartments in Sachse
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D

5510 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5510 Brookview Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D Available 08/14/20 Cute 2-2 in Sachse! - Cute 2 bedroom fourplex in Sachse! Garland ISD! Call to view today! *No showings until 7-1-20* *No smoking in the property*

(RLNE5896962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

