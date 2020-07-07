Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D
5510 Brookview Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5510 Brookview Court, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D Available 08/14/20 Cute 2-2 in Sachse! - Cute 2 bedroom fourplex in Sachse! Garland ISD! Call to view today! *No showings until 7-1-20* *No smoking in the property*
(RLNE5896962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have any available units?
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Brookview Ct Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D offer parking?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have a pool?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have accessible units?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5510 Brookview Ct Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
