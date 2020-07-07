All apartments in Sachse
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

4401 Lone Elm Street

4401 Lone Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Lone Elm Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have any available units?
4401 Lone Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4401 Lone Elm Street have?
Some of 4401 Lone Elm Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Lone Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Lone Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Lone Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Lone Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Lone Elm Street offers parking.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Lone Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have a pool?
No, 4401 Lone Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 4401 Lone Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Lone Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 Lone Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 Lone Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

