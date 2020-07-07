All apartments in Sachse
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:54 AM

4328 Oak Bluff Lane

4328 Oak Bluff Lane
Location

4328 Oak Bluff Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2 Masters, 2 bedrooms down, 3 Car garage, Media Room with Projector screen and speakers,Game Room, Vaulted ceiling, Large Corner Lot, Wood Floor, Tile,granite, gas cook top, Stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have any available units?
4328 Oak Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have?
Some of 4328 Oak Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Oak Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Oak Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Oak Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

