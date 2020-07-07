Rent Calculator
4328 Oak Bluff Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4328 Oak Bluff Lane
4328 Oak Bluff Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4328 Oak Bluff Lane, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2 Masters, 2 bedrooms down, 3 Car garage, Media Room with Projector screen and speakers,Game Room, Vaulted ceiling, Large Corner Lot, Wood Floor, Tile,granite, gas cook top, Stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have any available units?
4328 Oak Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have?
Some of 4328 Oak Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4328 Oak Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Oak Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Oak Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 Oak Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 Oak Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
