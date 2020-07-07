Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
4206 Mustang Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:33 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4206 Mustang Avenue
4206 Mustang Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Sachse
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
4206 Mustang Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Very clean and Beautiful One and Half story Home. Dedicated Office space and Media-game room available. Covered Patio. Home will be ready for tenant to move in Second week of December 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have any available units?
4206 Mustang Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 4206 Mustang Avenue have?
Some of 4206 Mustang Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4206 Mustang Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Mustang Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Mustang Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue offer parking?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have a pool?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 Mustang Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 Mustang Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 Mustang Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
