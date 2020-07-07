Rent Calculator
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM
4004 Mitchell Court
4004 Mitchell Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4004 Mitchell Court, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, WALKING TO SCHOOL, 3 BED AND 1 GAME ROOM CAN USED BE 4 BED,NICE KITCHEN AND ALL RESTROOM UPDATED.MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have any available units?
4004 Mitchell Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 4004 Mitchell Court have?
Some of 4004 Mitchell Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 4004 Mitchell Court currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Mitchell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Mitchell Court pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court offer parking?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court does not offer parking.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have a pool?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have accessible units?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Mitchell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Mitchell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 Mitchell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
