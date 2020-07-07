All apartments in Sachse
3808 Pennsylvania Avenue

3808 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
3808 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue has a pool.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

