All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3705 Remington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3705 Remington Court
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:12 AM

3705 Remington Court

3705 Remington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3705 Remington Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home situated on a good size property with quick access to George Bush, open floor plan in convenience location, quite community, minute to Firewheel Mall, Middle school and High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Remington Court have any available units?
3705 Remington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 3705 Remington Court currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Remington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Remington Court pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Remington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3705 Remington Court offer parking?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Remington Court have a pool?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Remington Court have accessible units?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District