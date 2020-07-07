Rent Calculator
3705 Remington Court
3705 Remington Court
3705 Remington Court
Location
3705 Remington Court, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home situated on a good size property with quick access to George Bush, open floor plan in convenience location, quite community, minute to Firewheel Mall, Middle school and High school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Remington Court have any available units?
3705 Remington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 3705 Remington Court currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Remington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Remington Court pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Remington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 3705 Remington Court offer parking?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Remington Court have a pool?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Remington Court have accessible units?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Remington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Remington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
