Sachse, TX
3623 Jewel Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

3623 Jewel Street

3623 Jewel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Jewel Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice duplex home featuring large backyard. 2 bedroom floor plan with cozy family room fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Jewel Street have any available units?
3623 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 3623 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Jewel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3623 Jewel Street offer parking?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Jewel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

