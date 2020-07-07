Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3623 Jewel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3623 Jewel Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 Jewel Street
3623 Jewel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3623 Jewel Street, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice duplex home featuring large backyard. 2 bedroom floor plan with cozy family room fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Jewel Street have any available units?
3623 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 3623 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Jewel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 3623 Jewel Street offer parking?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Jewel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Similar Pages
Sachse 1 Bedrooms
Sachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 Bedrooms
Sachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Midlothian, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District