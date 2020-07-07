All apartments in Sachse
3620 Harlan Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:27 AM

3620 Harlan Drive

3620 Harlan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Harlan Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home features 4 spacious BR and 3 bath with a open floor plan. Conveniently close to George Bush Turnpike. House is well kept and clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Harlan Drive have any available units?
3620 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 3620 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 Harlan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Harlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Harlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

