3614 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:18 PM

3614 Pennsylvania Avenue

3614 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
3614 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

