3560 Leigh Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:56 PM

3560 Leigh Court

3560 Leigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Leigh Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Sachse Location! Easy access to PGBT, walking distance to schools & minutes from Firewheel Town Center. Home is move in ready and features 2 Living Areas, Wood Floor, Granite Counters, Fresh paint throughout!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Leigh Court have any available units?
3560 Leigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3560 Leigh Court have?
Some of 3560 Leigh Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Leigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Leigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Leigh Court pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Leigh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3560 Leigh Court offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Leigh Court offers parking.
Does 3560 Leigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Leigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Leigh Court have a pool?
No, 3560 Leigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Leigh Court have accessible units?
No, 3560 Leigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Leigh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 Leigh Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Leigh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 Leigh Court does not have units with air conditioning.

