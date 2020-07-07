Perfect Sachse Location! Easy access to PGBT, walking distance to schools & minutes from Firewheel Town Center. Home is move in ready and features 2 Living Areas, Wood Floor, Granite Counters, Fresh paint throughout!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3560 Leigh Court have any available units?
3560 Leigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3560 Leigh Court have?
Some of 3560 Leigh Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Leigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Leigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.