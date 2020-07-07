Rent Calculator
3458 Annapolis Court
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 6
3458 Annapolis Court
3458 Annapolis Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3458 Annapolis Court, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have any available units?
3458 Annapolis Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 3458 Annapolis Court have?
Some of 3458 Annapolis Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3458 Annapolis Court currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Annapolis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Annapolis Court pet-friendly?
No, 3458 Annapolis Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court offer parking?
Yes, 3458 Annapolis Court offers parking.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3458 Annapolis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have a pool?
No, 3458 Annapolis Court does not have a pool.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have accessible units?
No, 3458 Annapolis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3458 Annapolis Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3458 Annapolis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3458 Annapolis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
