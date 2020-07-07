All apartments in Sachse
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:24 PM

3429 Sachse Road

3429 Sachse Road · No Longer Available
Location

3429 Sachse Road, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Sachse Road have any available units?
3429 Sachse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3429 Sachse Road have?
Some of 3429 Sachse Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Sachse Road currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Sachse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Sachse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Sachse Road is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Sachse Road offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Sachse Road offers parking.
Does 3429 Sachse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Sachse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Sachse Road have a pool?
No, 3429 Sachse Road does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Sachse Road have accessible units?
No, 3429 Sachse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Sachse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Sachse Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Sachse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Sachse Road does not have units with air conditioning.

