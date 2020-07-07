Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3215 Abbie Street
3215 Abbie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3215 Abbie Street, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice brick house with open plan in convenience location, quiet community. Near shopping, restaurant, and minute from Firewheel Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3215 Abbie Street have any available units?
3215 Abbie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 3215 Abbie Street currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Abbie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Abbie Street pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Abbie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 3215 Abbie Street offer parking?
No, 3215 Abbie Street does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Abbie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Abbie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Abbie Street have a pool?
No, 3215 Abbie Street does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Abbie Street have accessible units?
No, 3215 Abbie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Abbie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Abbie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Abbie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3215 Abbie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
