3206 creekridge
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:28 PM

3206 creekridge

3206 Creekridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Creekridge Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 creekridge have any available units?
3206 creekridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3206 creekridge have?
Some of 3206 creekridge's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 creekridge currently offering any rent specials?
3206 creekridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 creekridge pet-friendly?
No, 3206 creekridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3206 creekridge offer parking?
Yes, 3206 creekridge offers parking.
Does 3206 creekridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 creekridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 creekridge have a pool?
No, 3206 creekridge does not have a pool.
Does 3206 creekridge have accessible units?
No, 3206 creekridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 creekridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 creekridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 creekridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 creekridge does not have units with air conditioning.

