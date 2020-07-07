All apartments in Sachse
Sachse, TX
3112 Creekside Drive
3112 Creekside Drive

3112 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Creekside Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,906 sq ft, 1 story home in Sachse! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Creekside Drive have any available units?
3112 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3112 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 3112 Creekside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 Creekside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive offer parking?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

