Sachse, TX
3105 James Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:00 AM

3105 James Street

3105 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

3105 James Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,519 sq ft, 1 story home in Sachse! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable kitchen with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 James Street have any available units?
3105 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3105 James Street have?
Some of 3105 James Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
3105 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 3105 James Street offer parking?
No, 3105 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 3105 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 James Street have a pool?
No, 3105 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 3105 James Street have accessible units?
No, 3105 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

