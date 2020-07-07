All apartments in Sachse
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

2713 Granite Avenue

2713 Granite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Granite Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Granite Avenue have any available units?
2713 Granite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Granite Avenue have?
Some of 2713 Granite Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Granite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Granite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Granite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Granite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Granite Avenue offers parking.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Granite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue have a pool?
No, 2713 Granite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2713 Granite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Granite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Granite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Granite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

