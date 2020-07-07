All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 2611 Wrangler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
2611 Wrangler Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 AM

2611 Wrangler Lane

2611 Wrangler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2611 Wrangler Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Sachse one-story offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, master bathroom with separate tub and shower, bonus room, and a two- cargarage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have any available units?
2611 Wrangler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 2611 Wrangler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Wrangler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Wrangler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane offer parking?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have a pool?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have accessible units?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Wrangler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Wrangler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District