Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2513 Mcdearmon St. Available 12/01/20 Cute, Charming and Completely updated home in Sachse! - Completely updated Cute and Charming three bedroom home with a garage converted as a Bonus room. Beautiful original hardwoods have been refinished in a deep walnut color with updated light grey paint throughout the home. New carpet in all bedrooms and new appliances to compliment the bright quartz countertops! The large lot backs up to a horse pasture with plenty of room for Fall outdoor entertaining. Close to Firewheel Town Center, shopping and restaurants!



(RLNE4475979)