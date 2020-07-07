All apartments in Sachse
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:41 AM

1529 Eastland Circle

1529 Eastland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Eastland Circle, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
spatious 3 bedroom 2 bath single story house in a quiet street, new carpet, granite countertop. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Eastland Circle have any available units?
1529 Eastland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 1529 Eastland Circle have?
Some of 1529 Eastland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Eastland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Eastland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Eastland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Eastland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Eastland Circle offers parking.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Eastland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle have a pool?
No, 1529 Eastland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle have accessible units?
No, 1529 Eastland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Eastland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Eastland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Eastland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

