Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:22 AM

1406 Edgemont Drive

1406 Edgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Edgemont Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Beautiful home with many upgrades including granite countertops in kitchen. Wood floors in most of first floor living rooms. Spacious master suite with hard to find second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large game room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

