Beautiful home with many upgrades including granite countertops in kitchen. Wood floors in most of first floor living rooms. Spacious master suite with hard to find second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large game room upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Edgemont Drive have any available units?
1406 Edgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 1406 Edgemont Drive have?
Some of 1406 Edgemont Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Edgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Edgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.