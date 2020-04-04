All apartments in Royse City
Find more places like 909 Meadowdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royse City, TX
/
909 Meadowdale Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

909 Meadowdale Drive

909 Meadowdale Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royse City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

909 Meadowdale Drive, Royse City, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Meadowdale Drive Royse City TX · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, April 12, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Se

(RLNE5651917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have any available units?
909 Meadowdale Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Meadowdale Drive have?
Some of 909 Meadowdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Meadowdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Meadowdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Meadowdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Meadowdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royse City.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Meadowdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Meadowdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Meadowdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Meadowdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Meadowdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Meadowdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 Meadowdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 909 Meadowdale Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Royse City 3 BedroomsRoyse City Apartments with Balcony
Royse City Apartments with GarageRoyse City Apartments with Gym
Royse City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Farmers Branch, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity