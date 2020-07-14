The Mansions on the Lake

Lease Length: 15-18 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350, 4 Beds: $450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and Wolf. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage.