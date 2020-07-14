Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park e-payments hot tub playground trash valet

Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing. A trellis-covered outdoor kitchenand fireplace lounge let you enjoy the fresh air inluxurious comfort any time of the day and long afterthe sun dips below the horizon. Walk down to the lakeand you will feel like you're on an island vacation.Indoor amenities create an equally lively atmosphereand sophisticated ambiance. Work out solo or with atrainer in the 24/7 high-tech fitness center, catchup with neighbors over a game of billiards, or sip ona freshly brewed coffee in the Starbucks Wi-Fi Caf.Every space and feature at Mansions on the Lakehas been designed with residents convenience andenjoyment in mind.