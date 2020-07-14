All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Mansions on the Lake

1600 N President George Bush Hwy · (469) 620-8167
Rent Savings
Receive up to 6 Weeks Free Rent --- Incentives vary per move-in date, lease term and floorplan. Call for details!
Location

1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8106 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 6402 · Avail. now

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 6102 · Avail. now

$1,381

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 66+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36005 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 12001 · Avail. now

$2,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mansions on the Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
playground
trash valet
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing. A trellis-covered outdoor kitchenand fireplace lounge let you enjoy the fresh air inluxurious comfort any time of the day and long afterthe sun dips below the horizon. Walk down to the lakeand you will feel like you're on an island vacation.Indoor amenities create an equally lively atmosphereand sophisticated ambiance. Work out solo or with atrainer in the 24/7 high-tech fitness center, catchup with neighbors over a game of billiards, or sip ona freshly brewed coffee in the Starbucks Wi-Fi Caf.Every space and feature at Mansions on the Lakehas been designed with residents convenience andenjoyment in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15-18 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350, 4 Beds: $450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and Wolf. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mansions on the Lake have any available units?
The Mansions on the Lake has 71 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mansions on the Lake have?
Some of The Mansions on the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mansions on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Mansions on the Lake is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 6 Weeks Free Rent --- Incentives vary per move-in date, lease term and floorplan. Call for details!
Is The Mansions on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mansions on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Mansions on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Mansions on the Lake offers parking.
Does The Mansions on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mansions on the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mansions on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Mansions on the Lake has a pool.
Does The Mansions on the Lake have accessible units?
No, The Mansions on the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Mansions on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, The Mansions on the Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Mansions on the Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mansions on the Lake has units with air conditioning.
