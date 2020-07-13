All apartments in Rowlett
Lakeshore Villa
Lakeshore Villa

5304 Edgewater Dr · (972) 954-4755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX 75089

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore Villa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments. Our Rowlett Apartments feature cozy and comfortable bedrooms with attached bathrooms, efficient kitchens and spacious living rooms that fill with sunshine from the natural lighting of breathtaking windows. Throughout the Lakeshore Villa community, you'll find ample amenities from lush landscaping to an onsite laundry facility. Residents of our apartments enjoy additional community perks such as online payment options, the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance and a unique intimate atmosphere. It is all smooth sailing from here at Lakeshore Villa Apartments! Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Lakeshore Villa Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per month per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore Villa have any available units?
Lakeshore Villa has a unit available for $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakeshore Villa have?
Some of Lakeshore Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore Villa is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore Villa offer parking?
No, Lakeshore Villa does not offer parking.
Does Lakeshore Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeshore Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore Villa have a pool?
No, Lakeshore Villa does not have a pool.
Does Lakeshore Villa have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeshore Villa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeshore Villa has units with air conditioning.
