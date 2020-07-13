Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments. Our Rowlett Apartments feature cozy and comfortable bedrooms with attached bathrooms, efficient kitchens and spacious living rooms that fill with sunshine from the natural lighting of breathtaking windows. Throughout the Lakeshore Villa community, you'll find ample amenities from lush landscaping to an onsite laundry facility. Residents of our apartments enjoy additional community perks such as online payment options, the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance and a unique intimate atmosphere. It is all smooth sailing from here at Lakeshore Villa Apartments! Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Lakeshore Villa Apartments!